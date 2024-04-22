Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF):

Earnings: -$53 million in Q1 vs. -$43 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q1 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.22 per share Revenue: $5.20 billion in Q1 vs. $5.30 billion in the same period last year.

