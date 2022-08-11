Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Fly 31% But Investors Aren't Buying For Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 31% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 23% over that time.

In spite of the firm bounce in price, Cleveland-Cliffs' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 3x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 16x and even P/E's above 32x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Cleveland-Cliffs certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:CLF Price Based on Past Earnings August 11th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as depressed as Cleveland-Cliffs' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 289% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 101% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 33% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 9.6% each year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Cleveland-Cliffs' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Cleveland-Cliffs' P/E?

Even after such a strong price move, Cleveland-Cliffs' P/E still trails the rest of the market significantly. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Cleveland-Cliffs maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Cleveland-Cliffs (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Cleveland-Cliffs. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

