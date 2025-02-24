News & Insights

Markets
CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

February 24, 2025 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$447 million, or -$0.92 per share. This compares with -$155 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$332 million or -$0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.4% to $4.325 billion from $5.112 billion last year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$447 Mln. vs. -$155 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.92 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Revenue: $4.325 Bln vs. $5.112 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.