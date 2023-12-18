News & Insights

Cleveland-Cliffs Gains 8%

December 18, 2023 — 10:54 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) are gaining more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade after commenting on the proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel by Nippon Steel.

The U.S. Steel will be bought by Japan's Nippon Steel in a $14.1 billion deal.

Cleveland-Cliffs said, "We identified U.S. Steel as an extremely undervalued company with significant synergy potential when combined with Cleveland-Cliffs, creating a union-friendly American champion among the top 10 steelmakers in the world."

Currently, shares are at $20.30, up 8.56 percent from the previous close of $18.70 on a volume of 13,772,704.

