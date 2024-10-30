Cleveland-Cliffs to Finalize Stelco Acquisition

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has released an update.

Stelco Holdings Inc. has announced that Cleveland-Cliffs has received the final regulatory approvals required to proceed with its acquisition of Stelco. The transaction is set to close on November 1, 2024, marking a significant development in the steel industry. Stelco is known for its advanced steelmaking facilities, providing high-quality steel products across various sectors.

