Cleveland-Cliffs to Finalize Stelco Acquisition

October 30, 2024 — 07:03 am EDT

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has released an update.

Stelco Holdings Inc. has announced that Cleveland-Cliffs has received the final regulatory approvals required to proceed with its acquisition of Stelco. The transaction is set to close on November 1, 2024, marking a significant development in the steel industry. Stelco is known for its advanced steelmaking facilities, providing high-quality steel products across various sectors.

Stocks mentioned

STZHF

