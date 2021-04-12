Cleveland-Cliffs Enters Labor Contract With USW For Employees At Mansfield Works

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) announced a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers for a new 53-month labor contract that is effective as of April 1, 2021. The company noted that the new agreement is pending ratification by USW local union memberships.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO, said: "This agreement provides Cleveland-Cliffs a competitive cost structure for future success, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the USW, providing good paying middle class union jobs to our employees."

