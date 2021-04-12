Markets
CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Enters Labor Contract With USW For Employees At Mansfield Works

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) announced a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers for a new 53-month labor contract that is effective as of April 1, 2021. The company noted that the new agreement is pending ratification by USW local union memberships.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and CEO, said: "This agreement provides Cleveland-Cliffs a competitive cost structure for future success, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the USW, providing good paying middle class union jobs to our employees."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular