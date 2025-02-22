CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Earnings Preview: Recent $CLF Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS ($CLF) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,511,397,936 and earnings of -$0.58 per share.

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Insider Trading Activity

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS insiders have traded $CLF stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RON A. BLOOM sold 1,554 shares for an estimated $18,282

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of CLEVELAND-CLIFFS stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS Government Contracts

We have seen $8,662 of award payments to $CLF over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

