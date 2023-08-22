News & Insights

US Markets
CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs demands U.S. Steel to reveal all buyout offers

Credit: REUTERS/LAWRENCE BRYANT

August 22, 2023 — 02:41 pm EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Cleveland-Cliffs CLF.N said on Tuesday U.S. Steel X.N must immediately provide the company and the United Steelworkers (USW) with information about all the proposals it has received so far as a part of its strategic review.

U.S. Steel, which rejected Cliffs' $7.3 billion cash-and-stock offer as inadequate, had earlier said it was exploring "multiple unsolicited proposals".

Under the Right to Bid provision of the labor agreement with the workers union, U.S. Steel must "promptly" notify USW and Cleveland-Cliffs if they receive a proposal from any third party, Cliffs' chief executive Lourenco Goncalves wrote in a letter to U.S. Steel.

The stance comes after the USW said last week it would only back Cleveland-Cliffs as a suitor for the company. The union believes "over the years, Cliffs has shown itself to be an outstanding employer to all of its workers".

Even if U.S. Steel has not received any bids, the company must acknowledge that no such proposals have been received, Cleveland-Cliffs said.

U.S. Steel had also attracted a $7.8 billion all-cash offer from Esmark Inc and a potential acquisition interest from ArcelorMittal SA MT.LU.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLF
X
MT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.