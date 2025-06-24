Cleveland-Cliffs Commissions $150M Anneal Line at Coshocton Works

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF has commissioned its new cutting-edge Vertical Stainless Bright Anneal Line at its Coshocton Works facility in Coshocton, OH. This $150 million capital investment has been completed, and it will provide premium stainless steel for high-end automotive and critical appliance applications. The new annealing line replaces conventional acid-based processing with a 100% hydrogen atmosphere. It also incorporates a hydrogen recovery unit to recycle hydrogen and a 50/50 mix of fresh and used hydrogen in the process.



The stainless steel business has been Cleveland-Cliffs' most constant profit generator. This new line in Coshocton simply adds to that, with a projected speedy payback on this significant investment. By utilizing hydrogen and modern automation, the company is increasing the quality and productivity of this key product on which Cleveland-Cliffs customers rely. As CLF embraces the new competitive landscape in the domestic steel business, its profitability prospects are only improving.



Shares of CLF are down 52.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Steel Producers industry’s 30% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company, on its first-quarter call, said that it expects a year-over-year reduction of approximately $50 per net ton in steel unit costs in 2025 compared with its earlier expectation of a $40 per net ton reduction, mainly due to the idling of underperforming assets. Capital expenditures are projected to total around $625 million compared with $700 million expected earlier.

