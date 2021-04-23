Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Tops Earnings & Sales Estimates in Q1

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF logged profits (attributable to the company’s shareholders) of $41 million or 7 cents per share in the first quarter of 2021 against a loss of $52 million or 18 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line in the reported quarter includes charges related to acquisition-related costs, debt extinguishment costs and amortization of inventory step-up.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at 35 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents.

Revenues amounted to $4,049 million, up from $359 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,820.8 million.

Operational Highlights

Cleveland-Cliffs updated its segment structure following the ArcelorMittal USA buyout and now has one reportable segment, Steelmaking. The earlier Mining and Pelletizing division is now included within Steelmaking, while other remaining operating segments are classified as Other Businesses.

The company reported Steelmaking revenues of $3.9 billion for the first quarter. Average net selling price per net ton of steel products was $900 for the quarter. External sales volumes for steel products were roughly 4.1 million net tons.

Financial Position

Cleveland-Cliffs ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $110 million, down roughly 1.8% sequentially. Long-term debt increased 6.3% sequentially to $5,734 million at the end of the first quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities was $373 million for first-quarter 2021.

Outlook

Moving ahead, Cleveland-Cliffs now expects full-year 2021 EBITDA of around $4 billion, up from the previous guidance of $3.5 billion. The company assumes that the U.S. hot-rolled coil price averages $1,100 per net ton for the last nine months of 2021.

For the second quarter of 2021, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 billion.

Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs’ shares have surged 348.6% in the past year compared with 60.5% rise of the industry.

