Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Tops Earnings and Sales Estimates in Q1

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF logged profits (attributable to the company’s shareholders) of $801 million or $1.50 per share in first-quarter 2022 compared with $41 million or 7 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The success in the quarter was led by the renewal of its fixed price contacts in the past year.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44.

Revenues increased 47.1% to $5,955 million in the quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,521.7 million.

Operational Highlights

The company reported Steelmaking revenues of $5.8 billion for the first quarter, up 47.8% year over year. Average net selling price per net ton of steel products was $1,446 for the quarter, up around 60.6% year over year. External sales volumes for steel products were roughly 3.6 million net tons, down around 12.2% year over year.

Financial Position

Cleveland-Cliffs ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $35 million, down from $110 million in the prior-year quarter. Long-term debt declined 12.3% year over year to $5,028 million at the end of the first quarter.

Net cash provided in operating activities was $533 million for first-quarter 2022.

Outlook

Cleveland-Cliffs now expects a full-year 2022 average selling price of $1,445 per net ton, up from the earlier guidance of $1,225 per net ton. The hike is led by higher than expected prices on renewals of fixed-price contracts resetting April 1, 2022, increased projected spreads between hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel and a higher futures curve. The company assumes that the U.S. hot-rolled coil price averages $1,300 per net ton for full-year 2022.

For 2022, the company expects to generate record levels of free cash flow.

Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs’ shares have rallied 53% in the past year compared with a 4.7% decline of the industry.



