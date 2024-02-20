Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) to Idle Tin Plant After ITC Ruling

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF recently announced its decision to indefinitely idle its tinplate production plant located in Weirton, WV, in April 2024. This action follows the unanimous decision by all four members of the International Trade Commission (ITC) to reject the implementation of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on tin mill products, as determined by the Department of Commerce. Approximately 900 employees will be affected by the move. Cleveland-Cliffs is committed to providing relocation opportunities to other Cliffs’ facilities or offering severance packages to the impacted employees.

In January 2023, Cleveland-Cliffs, along with co-petitioners the United Steelworkers (USW), filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions concerning unfairly traded tin and chromium-coated sheet steel products. Despite evidence of dumping and subsidization, the ITC's unanimous rejection of tariffs on Feb 6, 2024, led to the decision to idle the Weirton plant.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs' chairman, president and CEO, expressed disappointment in the outcome, citing the company's efforts with the USW to save Weirton and highlighting the challenges posed by unfair trade practices. Despite the Department of Commerce's findings, the ITC's ruling against tariffs maintained an uneven playing field, rendering tinplate production unviable.

Goncalves emphasized the collaborative efforts with the USW and the disproval of arguments against domestic industry and workers. The successful testing of Drawn & Ironed material at Weirton demonstrated the capability of the plant and its workers to meet market demands. Goncalves called the ITC's decision a setback for American jobs, the middle class and critical food supply chains, advocating for stronger trade laws.

Despite the Weirton plant's idling, Cleveland-Cliffs maintains its 2024 sales volume guidance of 16.5 million tons of overall steel products.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Cleveland-Cliffs reported an adjusted loss of 5 cents per share, narrower from a loss of 40 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues also saw a modest uptick of nearly 1.3%, reaching $5,112 million, from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

CLF projects a reduction in steel unit costs by approximately $30 per net ton, which is expected to yield an adjusted EBITDA benefit of nearly $500 million over the levels seen in 2023. Capital expenditures for 2024 are forecast in the range of $675-$725 million. Additionally, CLF foresees a significant rise in adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 compared with fourth-quarter 2023 numbers.

