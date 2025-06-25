Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Moves -1.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed at $7.04, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Shares of the mining company have appreciated by 12.38% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.56%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cleveland-Cliffs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 21, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.58, marking a 627.27% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.94 billion, indicating a 2.91% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

CLF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.67 per share and revenue of $19.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -128.77% and +1.6%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 39.47% lower within the past month. As of now, Cleveland-Cliffs holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

