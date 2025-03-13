Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Moves -0.61%: What You Should Know

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed the latest trading day at $9.73, indicating a -0.61% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mining company had lost 7.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.32% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 7.38% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cleveland-Cliffs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Cleveland-Cliffs is projected to report earnings of -$0.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 366.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.7 billion, down 9.52% from the year-ago period.

CLF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.59 per share and revenue of $20 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.18% and +4.25%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.21% lower within the past month. At present, Cleveland-Cliffs boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.