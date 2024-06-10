Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) ended the recent trading session at $15.65, demonstrating a -0.95% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.35%.

The mining company's stock has dropped by 8.78% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cleveland-Cliffs in its upcoming release. On that day, Cleveland-Cliffs is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 84.06%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.32 billion, down 11.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $21.25 billion, which would represent changes of -11.21% and -3.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.22% lower. As of now, Cleveland-Cliffs holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Cleveland-Cliffs is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.63. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.2.

It's also important to note that CLF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CLF's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

