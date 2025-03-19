Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed at $9.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.24% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the mining company had lost 19.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.26%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cleveland-Cliffs in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of -$0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 405.56%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.67 billion, down 10.11% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.55 per share and revenue of $20.15 billion, indicating changes of +24.66% and +5.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.41% lower. Currently, Cleveland-Cliffs is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

