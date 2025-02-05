Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed the latest trading day at $10.46, indicating a -0.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Shares of the mining company witnessed a gain of 4.68% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 7.14% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cleveland-Cliffs in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 24, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of -$0.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 980%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.3 billion, reflecting a 15.83% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Cleveland-Cliffs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 111.67% lower. Cleveland-Cliffs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 142, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

