Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $16.96, changing hands as low as $16.64 per share. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.825 per share, with $22.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.68.
