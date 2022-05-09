Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.29, changing hands as low as $22.90 per share. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLF's low point in its 52 week range is $15.81 per share, with $34.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.92.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.