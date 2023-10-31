Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.85, changing hands as high as $16.95 per share. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.825 per share, with $22.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.80.

