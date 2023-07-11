Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.75, changing hands as high as $16.83 per share. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CLF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.825 per share, with $22.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.76.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: RWJ Average Annual Return
HONE Dividend History
KVHI Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.