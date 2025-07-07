Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed the most recent trading day at $8.49, moving -3.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.94%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mining company had gained 16.05% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cleveland-Cliffs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 21, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.65, indicating a 690.91% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.94 billion, showing a 2.91% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.83 per share and a revenue of $19.49 billion, signifying shifts of -150.68% and +1.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.62% lower. As of now, Cleveland-Cliffs holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

