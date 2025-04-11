Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) reached $7.34, with a +0.82% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.06%.

The mining company's shares have seen a decrease of 25.18% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cleveland-Cliffs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.62, signifying a 444.44% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.6 billion, showing a 11.5% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

CLF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $20.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.37% and +5.08%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31% lower. Cleveland-Cliffs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

