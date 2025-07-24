Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) reported $4.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of -$0.50 for the same period compares to $0.11 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.68, the EPS surprise was +26.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

External Sales Volumes - Total steel shipments : 4,290.00 KTon compared to the 4,202.55 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4,290.00 KTon compared to the 4,202.55 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Average net selling price per net ton of steel products : $1,015.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1,022.99.

: $1,015.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1,022.99. Steel shipments by product - Coated steel : 1,142.00 KTon compared to the 1,133.21 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,142.00 KTon compared to the 1,133.21 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Steel shipments by product - Slab and other steel products : 442.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 375.55 KTon.

: 442.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 375.55 KTon. Revenues- Other Businesses : $163 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $166.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.

: $163 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $166.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%. Revenues- Steelmaking : $4.77 billion compared to the $4.75 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year.

: $4.77 billion compared to the $4.75 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.9% year over year. Revenues- Steelmaking- Coated steel : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.39 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year. Revenues- Steelmaking- Slab and other steel products : $276 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $262.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.2%.

: $276 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $262.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.2%. Revenues- Steelmaking- Plate : $275 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $269.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

: $275 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $269.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.3%. Revenues- Steelmaking- Other : $417 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $414.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

: $417 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $414.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%. Revenues- Steelmaking- Cold-rolled steel : $645 million compared to the $638.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.

: $645 million compared to the $638.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year. Revenues- Steelmaking- Hot-rolled steel: $1.33 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change.

Here is how Cleveland-Cliffs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cleveland-Cliffs here>>>

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have returned +60.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.