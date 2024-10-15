Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) ending at $12.88, denoting a -1.3% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.75%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the mining company had gained 11.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cleveland-Cliffs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 4, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.28, marking a 151.85% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.77 billion, down 14.84% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.23 per share and a revenue of $19.99 billion, demonstrating changes of -121.5% and -9.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2042.86% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Cleveland-Cliffs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.