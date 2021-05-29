Stocks

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CLF recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, CLF has gained 16.2%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at CLF's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on CLF for more gains in the near future.


ClevelandCliffs Inc. (CLF): Free Stock Analysis Report

