Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Raises Financial Outlook for Q2 & FY21

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF raised its financial guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2021 based on its recent 2021 financial forecast.

The company now expects second-quarter and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion and $5 billion, respectively. This compares to the prior estimates of roughly $1.2 billion for the second quarter and around $3.5 billion for the full year.

The forecast for full-year is based on current contractual business and the conservative assumption that the US HRC index price averages $1,175 per net ton for the rest of the year.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have rallied 255% in a year compared with 51.2% rise of the industry.

In the first quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings came in at 35 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. It also recorded revenues of $4,049 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,820.8 million.

The company reported Steelmaking revenues of $3.9 billion for the first quarter and average net selling price per net ton of steel products was $900 for the quarter.

