Cleveland-Cliffs' (CLF) Q4 Earnings Top, Sales Miss Estimates

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF delivered fourth-quarter 2019 net earnings of $63.2 million or 23 cents, down from $609.5 million or $1.98 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at 25 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 24 cents.



Revenues fell 23.3% year over year to $534.1 million. Also, the figure trailed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $559 million.



2019 Highlights



In 2019, net income amounted to $292.8 million or $1.03 per share, down from $1,128.1 million or $3.71 a year ago.



Revenues moved down 14.7% year over year to $1,989.9 million.

Operational Highlights



Mining and pelletizing pellet sales volume was around 5.8 million long tons in the fourth quarter, down 10% year over year. The decline was caused by lower customer demand, partly offset by inter-company sales to the Toledo HBI facility.



Realized revenues per long ton declined 8.7% year over year to $90.8. The results were affected by an unfavorable true-up of earlier sold volumes caused by lower HRC prices and pellet premiums as well as unfavorable customer mix.



Cash cost of goods sold rate per long ton fell 2.8% year over year to $63.62 due to lower royalties and employee-related expenses.



Financial Position



As of Dec 31 ,2019, Cleveland-Cliffs had cash and cash equivalents of $352.6 million, down from $823.2 million as of Dec 31, 2018. Long-term debt was $2,113.8 million at the end of 2019, up 1% year over year.



Net cash from operating activities was $562.5 million for 2019, up 17.6% year over year.



Outlook



The company expects average iron ore prices, steel prices and pellet premiums to be $90 per metric ton, $650 per short ton and $50 per metric ton, respectively, for 2020. Based on these assumptions, it expects to generate net income of around $300-$325 million and adjusted EBITDA of $550-$575 million for 2020 on a standalone basis.



Price Performance



Cleveland-Cliffs’ shares have lost 37.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.8% decline.





