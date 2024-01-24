Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.07 per share, reflecting an increase of 76.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.16 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 69.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cleveland-Cliffs metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other Businesses' should arrive at $172.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Steelmaking' to come in at $4.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Steelmaking- Coated steel' at $1.52 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Steelmaking- Cold-rolled steel' reaching $605.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Steelmaking- Hot-rolled steel' will reach $1.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Hot-rolled steel' will reach 1,520.48 Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,330 Ton.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Cold-rolled steel' will reach 550.97 Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 515 Ton.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Coated steel' of 1,135.30 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,094 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Average net selling price per net ton of steel products' stands at $1,153.49. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,156 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Plate' to reach 213.63 Ton. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 193 Ton.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'External Sales Volumes- Steel Products' should come in at 4,057.83 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3,838 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volumes - Steelmaking - Stainless and electrical steel' will likely reach 175.46 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 184 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs have experienced a change of -13.5% in the past month compared to the +2.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CLF is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

