Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s CLF second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings were 11 cents per share, down from 69 cents in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at break-even for the quarter.



Revenues fell 14.9% to $5,092 million in the quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,199.9 million.

Operational Highlights

The company reported Steelmaking revenues of roughly $4.9 billion in the second quarter, down around 15.4% year over year.



Average net selling price per net ton of steel products was $1,125 in the quarter, down around 10.3% year over year. It was below our estimate of $1,135. External sales volumes for steel products were roughly 4 million net tons, down around 5.1% year over year. It was modestly below our estimate of 4.1 million net tons.

Financial Position

Cleveland-Cliffs ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $110 million, up around 267% sequentially. Long-term debt decreased 4.3% sequentially to $3,507 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $519 million.



Cleveland-Cliffs repurchased 7.5 million shares during the second quarter. It recorded a free cash flow of $362 million.

Outlook

Cliffs has reduced its projected capital expenditures for 2024 to $650-$700 million from $675-$725 million expected earlier. Furthermore, its goal of reducing steel unit costs by about $30 per net ton year over year is on track.

Price Performance

Shares of CLF are down 7.9% over the past year compared with a 4.8% decline of its industry.



