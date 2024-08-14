Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Prices $600M Senior Notes for Stelco Deal

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF announced that it upsized and priced an additional $600 million in Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2032. This offering, exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, features Additional Notes with an annual interest rate of 7%, issued at 99.25% of their principal amount. The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Cliffs’ key direct and indirect wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries, excluding certain subsidiaries.

This upsized offering reduces the amount of capital Cliffs will need to raise for the previously announced acquisition of Stelco. The Additional Notes Offering is expected to close on Aug 16, 2024, pending customary closing conditions, with pro-forma liquidity estimated at approximately $4.3 billion upon completion.

Cliffs plans to use the net proceeds from this offering to finance part of the cash consideration for the Stelco Acquisition, which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, following the satisfaction or waiver of applicable conditions. Before completing the Stelco Acquisition, Cliffs intends to apply the proceeds to fully pay off its outstanding balance under the asset-based lending facility and for cash on hand.

Shares of CLF are down 16.3% in the past year compared with a 0.8% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CLF reported adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share for the second quarter of 2024, a significant drop from 69 cents in the same quarter last year. This result exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which was pegged at break-even. Revenues declined 14.9% to $5,092 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,199.9 million.

The company also revised its capital expenditures for 2024, lowering the forecast to $650-$700 million from the previously expected $675-$725 million. Additionally, CLF is on track with its goal of reducing steel unit costs by approximately $30 per net ton year over year in 2024.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Price and Consensus

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CLF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Newmont Corporation NEM, Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM. Newmont and Franco-Nevada sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Agnico Eagle carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmont’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.82, indicating a rise of 75% from year-ago levels. The consensus estimate for NEM’s earnings has increased 16% in the past 60 days.The stock has gained nearly 23.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.27. The consensus estimate for FNV’s earnings has increased by 3% in the past 60 days. FNV beat the consensus estimate in the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 10.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.65, indicating a year-over-year rise of 63.7%. AEM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company’s shares have increased 59.5% in the past year.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Newmont Corporation (NEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.