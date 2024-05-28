Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) standing at $16.94, reflecting a +0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the mining company had lost 6.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 2.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cleveland-Cliffs in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.11, marking an 84.06% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.32 billion, showing a 11.04% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.95 per share and a revenue of $21.25 billion, demonstrating changes of -11.21% and -3.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 39.18% lower. Cleveland-Cliffs is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cleveland-Cliffs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.8. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.74.

It's also important to note that CLF currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.7 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.