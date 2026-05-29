Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed at $13.60, marking a +2.33% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.72%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.21%.

The stock of mining company has risen by 30.29% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.04%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cleveland-Cliffs in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.14, showcasing a 72% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.21 billion, reflecting a 5.49% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and a revenue of $20.38 billion, representing changes of +81.45% and +9.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.38% lower. Cleveland-Cliffs presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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