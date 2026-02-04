Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) ended the recent trading session at $14.53, demonstrating a +1.96% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.51%.

The mining company's shares have seen an increase of 7.39% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 16.13% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cleveland-Cliffs will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 9, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.62, up 8.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.62 billion, up 6.84% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$2.48 per share and a revenue of $18.91 billion, indicating changes of -239.73% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 345.83% lower. Currently, Cleveland-Cliffs is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

