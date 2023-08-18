Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Gets Rights to Bid for U.S. Steel

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF has announced that it has been granted the exclusive right by the United Steelworkers (USW) to bid under their Basic Labor Agreement with United States Steel Corporation X. This assignment positions Cleveland-Cliffs as the sole viable purchaser with the capability to acquire the entirety of U.S. Steel. Moreover, CLF has committed that upon the successful completion of a transaction, it will undertake all the obligations outlined in the agreements between U.S. Steel and the USW that pertain to U.S. Steel employees.

In adherence to the collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Steel, any prospective sale of the entire company or assets represented by USW necessitates the support of USW. Through this assignment, the USW's authority to bid on such prospective transactions has been transferred to CLF. The transfer and assignment of USW's rights are exclusively applicable to Cleveland-Cliffs.

Earlier, U.S. Steel's board had declined a proposal from Cleveland-Cliffs for the acquisition. The board cited several grounds for its decision, including Cleveland-Cliffs’ refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Shares of CLF have declined 17.1% over the past year compared with a 2.4% decline of its industry.



Cleveland-Cliffs’ second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 69 cents per share matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues fell 5.6% to $5,984 million in the quarter. The top line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,727 million.

Cleveland-Cliffs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

