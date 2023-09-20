Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed at $14.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the mining company had lost 4.59% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Cleveland-Cliffs will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cleveland-Cliffs is projected to report earnings of $0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 72.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.52 billion, down 2.41% from the year-ago period.

CLF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $22.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -54.1% and -4.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.27% lower. Cleveland-Cliffs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.23. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.23.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.