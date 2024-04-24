Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates in Q1

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF reported a net loss of $53 million or 14 cents per share in the first quarter of 2024, compared with a loss of $42 million or 11 cents a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were 18 cents per share against a loss of 11 cents in the same quarter of the previous year. The figure fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents.

Revenues dropped around 1.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $5,199 million. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,293.6 million.

Operational Highlights

The company reported Steelmaking revenues of $5,027 million in the first quarter, down around 2% year over year.

The average net selling price per net ton of steel products was $1,175 in the quarter, up around 4.1% year over year. It was below our estimate of $1,200. External sales volumes for steel products were nearly 3.94 million net tons, down around 3.5% year over year. It was below our estimate of 4.08 million net tons.

Financial Position

Cleveland-Cliffs ended the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $30 million, down from $59 million in the prior-year quarter. Long-term debt declined 19.6% year over year to $3,664 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $142 million in first-quarter 2024.

Outlook

The company maintained its 2024 guidance, projecting steel shipment volumes of 16.5 million net tons. It also anticipates a $30 reduction per net ton in steel unit costs, resulting in an expected $500 million benefit in Adjusted EBITDA compared to 2023. The company estimates capital expenditures in the range of $675-$725 million.

Price Performance

Shares of CLF are up 21.5% in the past year compared with a 9.9% rise of its industry.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Cleveland-Cliffs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

