Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q2, Sales Beat

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF logged profits (attributable to the company’s shareholders) of $596 million or $1.13 per share in second-quarter 2022, down from $780 million or $1.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings came in at $1.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.



Revenues increased 26% to $6,337 million in the quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,079.9 million. The company benefited from higher average selling prices in the quarter.

Operational Highlights

The company reported Steelmaking revenues of $6.2 billion for the second quarter, up around 25% year over year. Average net selling price per net ton of steel products was $1,487 for the quarter, up around 33% year over year. External sales volumes for steel products were roughly 3.6 million net tons, down around 13% year over year.

Financial Position

Cleveland-Cliffs ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $47 million, down around 36% year over year. Long-term debt declined 13% year over year to $4,668 million at the end of the second quarter.



Net cash provided in operating activities was $865 million for second-quarter 2022.



Cleveland-Cliffs repurchased 7.5 million shares during the second quarter. It had around 517 million shares outstanding at the end of the quarter.

Outlook

The company expects its full-year 2022 average selling price to be around $1,410 per net ton. The projected figure is based on the current 2022 futures curve, which suggests an average hot-rolled coil steel index price of $850 per net ton for the balance of the year. It also incorporates the company's expectation of significant increases in fixed price contracts resetting on Oct 1, 2022.



The company also expects healthy levels of free cash flow to continue in the second half of 2022, driven by lower capital spending needs, the accelerating release of working capital and the heavy use of fixed price sales contracts.

Price Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs’ shares have lost 29.1% in the past year compared with a 29.6% decline of the industry.



Cleveland-Cliffs currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



