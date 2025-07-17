Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) closed at $9.39, marking a +2.74% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.74%.

The mining company's shares have seen an increase of 24.69% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cleveland-Cliffs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 21, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.67, marking a 709.09% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.9 billion, indicating a 3.83% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.83 per share and a revenue of $19.46 billion, indicating changes of -150.68% and +1.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.02% lower. Currently, Cleveland-Cliffs is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Steel - Producers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

