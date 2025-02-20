Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) standing at $11.98, reflecting a +1.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mining company had gained 21.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cleveland-Cliffs in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 24, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.64, indicating a 1180% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.31 billion, indicating a 15.62% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 126.95% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Cleveland-Cliffs holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.