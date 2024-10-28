Cleveland-Cliffs call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) with 26,510 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 70.88%. Nov-24 16 calls and 11/8 weekly 14 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.32. Earnings are expected on November 4th.

