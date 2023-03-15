Cleveland-Cliffs Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CLF

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.39, changing hands as low as $17.12 per share. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.825 per share, with $34.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.48.

