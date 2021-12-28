Cleveland-Cliffs Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CLF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.04, changing hands as high as $21.06 per share. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.77 per share, with $26.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.96.

