Cleveland-Cliffs (BIT:1CVA) Price Target Decreased by 18.73% to 8.61

The average one-year price target for Cleveland-Cliffs (BIT:1CVA) has been revised to €8.61 / share. This is a decrease of 18.73% from the prior estimate of €10.60 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €6.17 to a high of €12.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.46% from the latest reported closing price of €8.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland-Cliffs. This is an decrease of 280 owner(s) or 32.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CVA is 0.12%, an increase of 15.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 457,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Slate Path Capital holds 22,416K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,753K shares , representing an increase of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CVA by 7.68% over the last quarter.

Castle Hook Partners holds 18,083K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,690K shares , representing an increase of 85.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CVA by 500.14% over the last quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 14,899K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 12,358K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,502K shares , representing an increase of 47.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CVA by 73.19% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 10,605K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing an increase of 72.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CVA by 175.33% over the last quarter.

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