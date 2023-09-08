Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Labor Contract For Employees At Cleveland-Cliffs Northshore

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) announced that its employees represented by the United Steelworkers at its Northshore Mining operations in Minnesota ratified a new 3-year labor agreement. The company said the new labor agreement covers approximately 430 USW-represented employees at Cleveland-Cliffs Northshore.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. It is also the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.