Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Labor Contract For Employees At Cleveland-Cliffs Northshore

September 08, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) announced that its employees represented by the United Steelworkers at its Northshore Mining operations in Minnesota ratified a new 3-year labor agreement. The company said the new labor agreement covers approximately 430 USW-represented employees at Cleveland-Cliffs Northshore.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. It is also the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America.

