Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Expiration Of HSR Act Waiting Period For Stelco Holdings Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (CLF) announced Tuesday the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, in connection with its pending acquisition of Stelco Holdings Inc.

The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period clears an important regulatory hurdle and marks a significant step toward the closing of this acquisition, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2024 following the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions and approvals.

