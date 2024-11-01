Cleveland-Cliffs Acquires North American Steel Leader Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has released an update.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has successfully acquired Stelco Holdings Inc., a prominent North American steel manufacturer, in a strategic move to bolster its position in the steel industry. Stelco’s leadership has expressed pride in the company’s growth and financial achievements, including significant dividends and share buybacks. The acquisition is seen as a continuation of Stelco’s legacy under the guidance of Cleveland-Cliffs’ leadership.

