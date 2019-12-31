Cleveland-Cliffs About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/2/20, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.06, payable on 1/15/20. As a percentage of CLF's recent stock price of $8.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when CLF shares open for trading on 1/2/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CLF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLF's low point in its 52 week range is $6.59 per share, with $12.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.30.

In Tuesday trading, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

