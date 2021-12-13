Cleveland-Cliffs: Insider Optimism Heats Up

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) is an Ohio-based company specializing in iron ore production and steel manufacturing. I am bullish on the stock. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Insider Buying

Insider buying refers to the transactions of directors, executives, and officers within a company. It's usually a helpful indicator as it tracks management's optimism regarding a company's future financial performance, which could amplify the stock price.

On December 1, the firm's Chairman, President & CEO, Lourenco Goncalves, bought 50,000 shares at $17.76. Following the transaction, one of the firm's directors, Ralph Michaels, also added to his position by purchasing a further 10,000 shares at a price of ~$20.11.

TipRanks' insider buying tracker shows that the mood within the company is positive; however, this cannot be considered in isolation when determining the stock's prospects, and further analysis is required.

Recent Corporate Events

Cleveland-Cliffs is currently utilizing a growth through acquisition strategy. In 2020 the firm acquired AK Steel in a deal worth $1.1 billion to increase its vertically integrated business model and assert its dominance in the industry by taking advantage of cost synergies.

The company's also benefitting from its Ancellor Mital acquisition, which has made it the biggest flat-rolled steel and pellet producer in America.

Rising steel prices have assisted the firm in achieving its 376.82% year-over-year revenue growth, and the effects of cost-synergies due to the acquisitions in 2020 are reflected in the firm's gross profit margin, which has increased by 2,637.2% during the same period.

Earnings Outlook & Valuation Metrics

Cleveland-Cliffs is due to report its Q4 financial results on January 27. After beating expectations in Q3 by $0.06, it's expected that the company will deliver EPS of $2.17 in its fourth-quarter report.

I believe we'll see a further rise in steel prices as U.S. inflation data isn't cooling down as many of us perhaps expected it to by now. I also think Cleveland-Cliffs will continue to benefit from its key acquisitions, which will lead to it beating its Q4 earnings estimate. In addition, the company doesn't have any noticeable deferred items on its balance sheet, which ensures parity between its pro-forma (released a few days earlier) and GAAP statements.

The stock is undervalued relative to its five-year average, with its P/E ratio trading at a 20.51% discount. In addition, the stock's P/S and P/CF ratios are also trading at discounts of 46.7% and 50.7%, respectively.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Cleveland-Cliffs has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on five Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Cleveland-Cliffs price target of $29.51 implies 44.7% upside potential.

Concluding Thoughts

Key acquisitions and rising steel prices could see Cleveland-Cliffs achieve further success in 2022. Valuation metrics indicate that the stock is undervalued, potentially making it a great investment opportunity at the moment.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Gray Booyens did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

