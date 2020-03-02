Cleveland-Cliffs: A 31.6% Better Bargain Than When Koci Bought

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on December 9, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc 's EVP, Chief Financial Officer, Keith Koci, invested $103,808.00 into 12,800 shares of CLF, for a cost per share of $8.11. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) and achieve a cost basis 31.6% cheaper than Koci, with shares changing hands as low as $5.55 per share. It should be noted that Koci has collected $0.06/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 30.8% on their purchase from a total return basis. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLF's low point in its 52 week range is $5.38 per share, with $11.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.62. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CLF insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/05/2019 John T. Baldwin Director 9,000 $7.27 $65,430.00 12/05/2019 Robert P. Fisher Jr. Director 5,000 $7.78 $38,906.50 12/06/2019 Janet L. Miller Director 9,090 $8.23 $74,803.43 12/09/2019 Keith Koci EVP, Chief Financial Officer 12,800 $8.11 $103,808.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is $0.24/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 04/02/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CLF, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

